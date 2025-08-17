SI

Caitlin Clark Gets Three-Word Injury Update Amid Fever Skid

The Fever aren't rushing their superstar guard back to the court this season.

Kristen Wong

Fever coach Stephanie White provided an update on Caitlin Clark's injury ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Connecticut Sun.
Fever star Caitlin Clark doesn't seem to have a clear timetable for a return to the court heading into the final pivotal stretch of the WNBA regular season.

The Fever are set to take on the Connecticut Sun on the road Sunday afternoon, and before the matchup, coach Stephanie White was asked whether she thought Clark will be back by the end of the season.

"That's the hope," White said, simply.

Clark has been sidelined since injuring her right groin on a meaningless play on July 15 against the Sun. The second-year guard has now missed more than half the season due to injuries, with the Fever (18-16) currently trudging through a grueling August schedule.

Indiana is 3-4 so far this month, including their last back-to-back losses to the Mystics and Wings, ranked 10th and 11th respectively in the league.

A little over a week ago during an appearance on Sue Bird's podcast, Clark spoke at length about the hardships she's faced throughout her injury-plagued 2025 season but didn't offer a timetable for a return.

