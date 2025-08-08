Caitlin Clark Gets Brutally Honest on Challenges of Injury Plagued Season
Caitlin Clark missed her 18th game of the season on Thursday as the Fever fell to the Mercury 95–60. The second-year guard remains out due to an ongoing groin injury, and has not played since July 15, before the WNBA All-Star break.
Clark was in and out of the lineups for the first two months of the season because of a quad injury and groin injuries to both legs, but that inconsistency has not been easy on the Fever star.
"It's just been so challenging being active, playing four games, and then not," Clark told Sue Bird on the Bird's Eye View podcast. "And then not feeling the best and then frustrated of how hard I worked in the offseason and all I do is rehab and continue to do this process. ... I think that's been the hardest part, the stop-and-go of everything."
Following an outstanding rookie season that saw her win WNBA Rookie of the Year and make All-WNBA first team, Clark put in extensive work during the offseason to build up her strength and improve heading into her second season.
Despite all her hard work preseason, Clark has been riddled with injuries and regularly sidelined during the season. For a self-described impatient person and a player that has never really dealt with injuries in either her college of pro career, it's an especially frustrating result that has proven tricky to navigate.
"Obviously there are very frustrating days and there are days where it’s a little bit easier and you’re very, very motivated and you’re right close to the finish line of getting back and then it’s not like I have a training camp to build up to play in my first game again," Clark told Bird. "No, you’re tossed into game 30 and it’s like, ‘go try to play well.’"
Clark also noted, "Even when I have been back, I don't know how I'm going to feel the next day after playing when you're dealing with these types of injury."
After initially flipping in and out of the lineup, Clark has now been out for an extended period and there is no clear timeline for her return.
Fortunately, the Fever have remained afloat without Clark. They are 17–14, and rank third in the Eastern Conference standings. They remain on track to make the postseason, and potentially could have Clark back to go on a run for the title.