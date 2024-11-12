Caitlin Clark Jokingly Names Her One Big Goal in LPGA Golf Tournament
All eyes will be on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark when she tees off Wednesday morning in the pro-am at The Annika, an LPGA event hosted by Annika Sörenstam.
While the WNBA Rookie of the Year probably won’t find as much success on the green as she has on the court, Clark doesn’t seem to be that worried about her upcoming performance. The Fever guard spoke on a panel at the LPGA Women’s Leadership Summit ahead of the event and briefly discussed her golfing strengths and weaknesses.
She also cracked a joke about her “number one priority” in the tournament.
“I’m strong, and I can hit it. It just doesn’t usually go straight. I mean sometimes it goes straight, but it depends. You just step up there and you hope for the best,” Clark said Tuesday. “I’m a good sport about it, I just don’t want to hit anyone with a golf ball. That’s my number one priority.”
Clark added that she was “praying to break 100,” though she could score in the mid-80s on her better days.
In preparation for Clark’s golfing showcase, Golf Channel is reportedly expanding their coverage of the tournament.
The LPGA is also expected to provide a livestream of Clark’s warm-up on the range, conduct an in-round walk-and-talk interview with Clark and post live updates on Clark’s range time and round throughout the morning.
Clark will tee off at 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla. and play the front nine with World No. 1 Nelly Korda and the back nine with Sörenstam.
“It’s so much different than basketball. That’s why I love it. It’s individual, it’s a challenge, especially mentally, that’s what’s so beautiful about golf… You can make it competitive, go out there with your friends and just try to have as much fun as you can,” said Clark.