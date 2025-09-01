Caitlin Clark Greets 49ers Stars Courtside During Fever, Valkyries Game
Caitlin Clark saw some familiar faces while the Indiana Fever and Golden State Valkyries were playing on Sunday.
The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year went across the court at the Chase Center to say hi to two fellow Iowa alums, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife, Claire. Like Clarke, Claire played basketball for the Hawkeyes. Along with the Kittles, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin.
Video is below.
And another angle.
Clark remains out due to a strained right groin, and she's also dealing with a bone bruise in her ankle. The 23-year-old has only played in 13 of the Fever's 40 games this season due to various injuries. In those games she has averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals.
There is still no firm timetable for her return as she works her way back. The Fever desperately need their superstar though, as they have suffered numerous injuries that have left the squad depleted.