Caitlin Clark Had Celebratory Message for Fever Teammates After Commissioner's Cup
Caitlin Clark wasn't able to suit up with her teammates in the Commissioner's Cup final on Tuesday evening, as she's still nursing a groin injury that's cost her eight games on the season. Even in her absence, the Indiana Fever were able to get the job done, defeating the Minnesota Lynx to win the in-season tournament, 74–59.
After the game, Clark, who was in attendance and on the bench but unavailable to suit up, took to social media with a message of congratulations for her teammates.
"My girls did their thing !!!!!! So proud!! Lfggggg," wrote Clark on X, along with several heart emojis.
Obviously, Clark will have been disappointed not to have played in the final, but she was ecstatic to see her teammates rise to the occasion and come away with a big win against a Lynx team that had just two losses on the season.
In Clark's absence, Indiana relied on more of a team effort, as five players contributed with 12 or more points. Natasha Howard led all Fever players with 16 points and 12 rebounds and was named the MVP of the Commissioner's Cup.
Indiana will take the court again on Thursday in a matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, though it remains unclear if Clark will be ready to return.