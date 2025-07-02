Fired Up Caitlin Clark Interrupts Aliyah Boston Postgame Interview
The Indiana Fever captured the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday night, beating the Minnesota Lynx 74–59. The Fever did it with Caitlin Clark watching from the bench as the leading All-Star fan vote-getter continues to deal with a groin injury.
With Clark out, five Fever players scored between 12 and 16 points as they handed the Lynx just their third defeat of the year. (Neither the win nor loss will count towards either team's record this season.)
After the game Aliyah Boston, who had 12 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals, one block and one scuffle with Napheesa Collier, was interviewed on the Prime broadcast when a fired up Clark jumped into the frame and unleashed an excited scream.
Because of the win, the Fever will pocket an extra $500,000, which is enough reason for anyone to yell.
Clark may have been out with an injury, but she was an engaged member of the team as usual.
Clark has now missed eight games this season after appearing in all 40 of the Fever's contests as a rookie. The team is 8-8 as the All-Star break approaches.
