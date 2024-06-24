Caitlin Clark Had Classy Message for Her Teammates After Brutal Loss to Sky
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever suffered their toughest loss of the season on Sunday when they blew a 15-point lead in the second half and fell on the road to Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, 88-87.
Clark finished the game with 17 points and 13 rebounds but in the final minutes she didn't get a lot of opportunities to take big shots, which left a lot of WNBA fans totally confused.
Reese, meanwhile, had a huge game for the Sky, scoring 25 points and collecting 16 rebounds in the win.
Clark spoke after the game about her quiet finish, saying she trusts her teammates and won't hesitate to let them make big plays in big moments.
“I’m sure there was an opportunity or two for me to probably attempt another shot there at the end, but I trust my teammates," she said. "I’m gonna give them the ball every time."
Here are her full comments:
The Fever are now 7-11 after Sunday's loss. Their next game is Thursday night against the Storm in Seattle.