SI

Caitlin Clark Had Fans in Awe With Sweet Move Before Nailing Three-Pointer

Andy Nesbitt

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Dream in overtime, 104-100.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Dream in overtime, 104-100. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever got back to their winning ways on Sunday night as they were able to beat the Atlanta Dream, 104-100, in an overtime thriller at home. Clark had another monster night in the victory, finishing with 26 points and 12 assists.

It was a big win for the Fever, who were able to bounce back from a loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night. They are now 19-17 on the season after starting the year 0-5.

Clark had a few highlight-reel moments against the Dream. She hit one of her coolest three-pointers of her career and also pulled off a sweet move before nailing another triple. She made this look way too easy:

Fans rightfully loved it:

More WNBA

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/WNBA