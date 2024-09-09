Caitlin Clark Had Fans in Awe With Sweet Move Before Nailing Three-Pointer
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever got back to their winning ways on Sunday night as they were able to beat the Atlanta Dream, 104-100, in an overtime thriller at home. Clark had another monster night in the victory, finishing with 26 points and 12 assists.
It was a big win for the Fever, who were able to bounce back from a loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night. They are now 19-17 on the season after starting the year 0-5.
Clark had a few highlight-reel moments against the Dream. She hit one of her coolest three-pointers of her career and also pulled off a sweet move before nailing another triple. She made this look way too easy:
Fans rightfully loved it:
