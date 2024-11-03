Caitlin Clark Had Perfect Line While Attending Taylor Swift Concert in WNBA Offseason
The Indiana Fever may be in their “Caitlin Clark” era, but the superstar guard is currently in her Taylor Swift era.
Clark checked another important item off her bucket list this offseason after attending Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis over the weekend. She was spotted in the VIP area at Saturday night’s show and later posted about the experience on social media, sharing that she was “dedicated” to collecting friendship bracelets from fellow Swifties.
During Clark’s enchanting night, the Fever social team posted a reel of the Rookie of the Year’s top plays from this past WNBA season. Clark replied with a funny one-liner:
“Busy at eras tour thanks for tag tho,” Clark wrote.
Ahead of a big second year in the league under newly hired Fever head coach Stephanie White, it’s nice to see Clark putting her feet up and having some fun. Indiana will kick off the 2025 WNBA season next May.