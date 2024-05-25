Caitlin Clark Had Zero Hesitation About Taking Last Shot for Fever
Sports fans have often heard the phrase, it's not how you start, it's how you finish.
No one embodied that phrase more than Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark, who missed the first seven three-pointers she attempted, but drained two big shots from beyond the arc to help her team earn a 78-73 win, the Fever's first victory of the year, over the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night.
And Clark never had any hesitation about taking those shots, the first a 33-foot triple with 2:27 remaining in the fourth quarter, and the second a 29-foot, stepback three-pointer from the top of the key that effectively sealed the win for the Fever.
"I don't know if it's a good thing or a bad thing, but I seriously think every shot I shoot is going to go in," Clark said. "Some nights are absolutely amazing and some nights you struggle to shoot it a little bit, but I want to take those shots at the end of the game. I think it's a mindset and a confidence that you have to have about yourself."
Clark, who became the all-time leading scorer for both men's and women's NCAA Division I basketball with Iowa this past year, and then the top pick in the WNBA draft in April, certainly has that mindset, in both the good times and the bad.
Clark and the Fever will look to build on their first win of the season against the two-time, defending-champion Las Vegas Aces at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday night, a game that will be broadcast on NBA TV.