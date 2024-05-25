Caitlin Clark Had Zero Hesitation About Taking Last Shot for Fever

Caitlin Clark was 2 for 11, then made two big 3s in the final minutes to help the Indiana Fever to win No. 1.



"I seriously think every shot is gonna go in that I shoot. ... I want to take those shots at the end of the game."



More postgame reaction https://t.co/Z1mgliE13a pic.twitter.com/Q7mPGfpqpS