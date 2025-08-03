Fever Coach Gives Cautious Update on Caitlin Clark’s Possible Return From Injury
Caitlin Clark has been out of the Fever's lineup since suffering a groin injury on July 15.
Last week, it was announced that Clark underwent further evaluation and "no additional injuries or damage were discovered." But, since then, there hasn't been a real update about when the Fever expects Clark to return to the court.
Fever coach Stephanie White addressed Clark's recovery on Sunday ahead of the matchup vs. the Storm. It sounds like Clark and her team are remaining on the cautious side for now.
“Her recovery's going well," White said, via Indy Star's Chloe Peterson. "It's just for us I think staying the course and make sure we're really diligent about each step that we take, and that we don't have setbacks and that we're patient with it. I know she wants to be out on the floor, and we want her out on the floor, but making sure that she’s ready is the most important thing. I still don’t know how far we are, we’re going to take it one step at a time, one day at a time.”
So, it sounds like Clark's status is currently "day-to-day" in regards to when we can expect the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year back on the court.
Clark's 2025 season has been plagued with injuries as she's been limited to 13 of the Fever's 28 games. The Fever have gone 5-2 during Clark's latest absence.