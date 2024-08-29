Caitlin Clark Gets Heartwarming Message From Lisa Leslie After Breaking WNBA Record
All eyes are on No. 22 whenever the Indiana Fever take the court. Caitlin Clark has been in the WNBA's spotlight throughout her rookie season in the league, but she's not shied away from the challenge.
After breaking the league's all-time single season three-point record for a rookie during Wednesday night's win over the Connecticut Sun, Clark received some major praise from one of the league's all-time greats.
Clark surpassed Rhyne Howard's record from 2022 when she drained her 86th three-pointer of the campaign, prompting a congratulatory message from Lisa Leslie.
"Congratulations [Caitlin Clark] I'm so proud of you and you are just getting started!! Let it Rain," wrote Leslie on X, alongside a series of emojis.
The three-point record isn't the only eye-opening accomplishment Clark has achieved during her rookie season. Clark broke the league's all-time single game assist record when she dished out 19 dimes against the Dallas Wings in July. She's also the first rookie to ever record 400 points, 100 rebounds and 150 assists in a season and became the first rookie ever to log a triple-double.
Clark has taken the league by storm throughout her first 31 games as a pro, and her play has caught the eye of the three-time MVP, two-time WNBA champion and Hall of Famer in Leslie.