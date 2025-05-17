SI

Caitlin Clark Was Heated After Receiving Flagrant for Hard Foul on Angel Reese

Clark got her first flagrant foul in Saturday's season opener against the Sky.

Kristen Wong

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball while Chicago Sky guard Kia Nurse (11) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball while Chicago Sky guard Kia Nurse (11) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky season opener on Saturday afternoon drew fireworks, but not for the reasons WNBA fans had hoped for.

In the third quarter of the game, Caitlin Clark clearly fouled Angel Reese across the arm as Reese was driving toward the basket, sending Reese to the floor. Reese immediately got up and seemed to want to lunge at Clark, but she was held back by Fever's Aliyah Boston as Clark walked away.

The play was reviewed, and the refs upgraded Clark's common foul to a Flagrant 1, deeming that Clark made unnecessary contact. Reese and Boston also received double technicals.

Here's a closer look at the foul:

Cameras caught Clark looking visibly upset over the decision, and she appeared to want to plead her case to the refs.

Clark later told ESPN's Holly Rowe that she committed a take foul and there was "nothing malicious" about the play during a sideline interview in between the third and fourth quarters.

The Fever currently lead the Sky by double-digits in the fourth and are on track to win their first game of the 2025 season.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/WNBA