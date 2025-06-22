Caitlin Clark Has Humble Reaction to Leading WNBA All-Star Voting By Fans
On Friday, the WNBA released the first return of fan voting for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, and Caitlin Clark led the league with 515,993 votes.
Clark wasn't the only Indiana Fever player to rack up All-Star votes from the fans though—four members of the team ranked in the top-10 of All-Star voting in the first return of fan votes. After Clark, Aliyah Boston came in third in the voting with 446,961 votes, Kelsey Mitchell ranked seventh with 277,664 votes, and Lexie Hull is in ninth with 217,438 votes.
Clark shared her thoughts about leading the first return of fan voting on Saturday. Though she didn't view leading the All-Star voting so far as a huge accomplishment, she was happy for her teammates as well as the recognition they've received from the fans.
“People get so hyped up over that, but that’s not why you play the game," Clark told reporters on Saturday. "I think it's a fun way to get the fans involved and really passionate about All-Star. Gets them excited, makes them feel involved, it's a fun aspect to have. As a player, that's not the reason you play. It's really only 50% of the votes, but it is cool and it's also cool for me to see how much love my teammates also got. I think we had four in the top 10. Whether who ends up being an all-star or not, it’s still cool to see the love you get from the fans.”
Fans account for 50% of voting while players and media each make up 25% of the voting to determine who makes the WNBA All-Star Game.
Clark was previously the leader of total votes from the fans last season as well, accumulating 700,735 votes in her rookie season and making the WNBA All-Star Game. She's on track to make her second WNBA All-Star Game in her second season as a pro, another impressive accomplishment to add to her already lengthy resumé.