Why Caitlin Clark's Shoes Might Be Fever's Postseason Good Luck Charm
Caitlin Clark won't be on the court for her Fever over their postseason run, but she's doing all she can from the sidelines.
The shorthanded Fever pulled off a miraculous upset over the Dream in their first-round series Thursday, winning the decisive Game 3 on the road in thrilling fashion. Clark was incredibly hyped from the bench after a clutch steal from Lexie Hull that all but sealed the win and advanced Indiana to the semifinal round.
After the game, the team posted a video where the group celebrated with one of Clark's shoes that she took straight from her foot. Seem strange? Well, not really, because the Fever may have found their postseason good luck charm in Clark's footwear of choice.
Before Game 2 in Indiana, Clark stepped out onto the court rocking all-black Nike Air Force 1 sneakers which her teammates loved. "Black forces? She means business," Fever co-star Aliyah Boston said ahead of Game 2.
The Fever won their sole home game of the series and forced a decider back in Atlanta, so Clark decided it may just be the shoes and wore them again Thursday night. Although Kelsey Mitchell's 24 points plus Boston's 14 points and 12 rebounds leading the way for Indiana are the true story, Clark's black forces do remain undefeated.
In the next round, Indiana will take on the winner of Game 3 between the Aces and Storm Thursday night. No matter the opponent, expect Clark to lace up her team's new good luck charm before their next game.