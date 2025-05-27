Cameras Caught Fever Teammate Seeming to Scold Caitlin Clark During Practice
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark won't be suiting up for an WNBA game for at least the next two weeks, but that doesn't mean she's idly sitting on her hands.
One day after the Fever announced Clark suffered a left quad strain, the second-year guard was seen hanging around her teammates during a portion of Tuesday's practice open to the media. True to her relentless work ethic, Clark just couldn't resist getting a few shots off.
Clark could be spotted practicing her jumper and layup off to the side, as she likely hasn't been cleared for full participation yet. Toward the end of the video, Clark's teammate, Damiris Dantas, went up to her and the two shared a sweet dap before Dantas appeared to motion to Clark to chill out and rest.
Someone's got to look out for the reigning Rookie of the Year—props to Dantas for being a concerned but good teammate.
Clark was later seen working on her three-point shot:
It's unclear exactly what the doctor's orders are regarding Clark's quad strain, but a bit of down time could do her some good, given the WNBA's grueling and elongated 44-game season this year.
Veteran Sydney Colson is expected to start in Clark's place in the lineup as she continues to recover from injury. The Fever's next game is against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night.