Caitlin Clark Injury Update: Fever Coach Lays Out What Must Happen for Her Return
Caitlin Clark has a pretty significant hurdle to get over before we'll see her in game action.
On Wednesday, Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White was asked for an update on her team's star and the response wasn't encouraging.
"Until she can get into practice, and until you guys see her in practice, it's really status quo, same as same as we have been," White said.
Clark hasn't played since July 15 as she has dealt with a groin injury. She has been sidelined for the last 13 games, and her entire season has been beset by injuries. The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year has only played in 13 of of Indiana's 35 games this season.
When healthy, Clark has been excellent. She's averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game. Indiana needs its star guard back because the team has seen its backcourt players dropping like flies. Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson, and Sophie Cunningham are all out for the season. Colson and Cunningham have knee injuries, while McDonald has a broken bone in her right foot.
Caitlin Clark Injury Timeline in 2025 Season
Clark has dealt with injuries all season. She missed Indiana's preseason opener against the Washington Mystics on May 3 due to left leg soreness. Still, she played the following day against the Brazilian national team at Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Fever opened the season 2-2, and Clark injured her left quad against the New York Liberty on May 24. On May 26, it was announced she'd miss time due to the injury, and she wound up sitting out five games.
Clark returned on June 14 and scored 32 points while dishing out nine assists and grabbing eight rebounds in a win against the Liberty. She played 31 minutes in that game.
After playing in five straight games, Clark suffered an injury to her left groin and on June 26 was ruled out and didn't play for 15 days. She returned on July 9.
On July 15, Clark suffered another injury, this time to her right groin. That ruled her out for the All-Star game in Indianapolis, and she has yet to return to practice.
As White shared this week, there appears to be no firm timetable for when Clark will return to the court. The Fever (19-16) have nine games remaining in the regular season.