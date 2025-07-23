SI

Sabrina Ionescu and Ja Morant Swap Signature Shoes After Liberty Win Over Fever

The two stars are gearing up for the release of their latest kicks.

Mike Kadlick

Ja Morant showed up at Brooklyn's Barclays Center to cheer on Sabrina Ionescu.
It's been quite a week for Sabrina Ionescu.

After winning the WNBA's three-point contest for a second year in a row, the New York Liberty star took to NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night ahead of the launch of her soon-to-be-released Nike Sabrina 3s shoe—and even gifted a pair to Adam Sandler.

And now, following her team's 98-84 win over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night, she was greeted by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant for a court-side signature shoe swap. Spoiler alert: Morant is also a Nike athlete, and is also gearing up for the release of his latest kicks: the Ja 3s.

Take a look at their interaction here:

A pretty cool moment between the two budding stars.

With Morant in the building at the Barclays Center, Ionescu scored 13 points and dished out a game-high nine assists in the Liberty victory. New York is now 16-6 on the year as they continue their quest to become just the fourth team in league history to repeat as WNBA champions.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

