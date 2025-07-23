Sabrina Ionescu and Ja Morant Swap Signature Shoes After Liberty Win Over Fever
It's been quite a week for Sabrina Ionescu.
After winning the WNBA's three-point contest for a second year in a row, the New York Liberty star took to NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night ahead of the launch of her soon-to-be-released Nike Sabrina 3s shoe—and even gifted a pair to Adam Sandler.
And now, following her team's 98-84 win over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night, she was greeted by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant for a court-side signature shoe swap. Spoiler alert: Morant is also a Nike athlete, and is also gearing up for the release of his latest kicks: the Ja 3s.
Take a look at their interaction here:
A pretty cool moment between the two budding stars.
With Morant in the building at the Barclays Center, Ionescu scored 13 points and dished out a game-high nine assists in the Liberty victory. New York is now 16-6 on the year as they continue their quest to become just the fourth team in league history to repeat as WNBA champions.