Caitlin Clark Had Classy Gesture for Iowa Charities in Honor of Jersey Retirement
Over four years at the University of Iowa Caitlin Clark put together one of the best collegiate basketball careers of all time. It was only a matter of time before her No. 22 was retired by the school— and that time has finally come, as Clark's jersey will go up in the rafters on Sunday, Feb. 2 with the Hawkeyes hosting USC.
In preparation for the honor Clark showed her philanthropic side yet again. On Wednesday the Caitlin Clark Foundation announced the Indiana Fever superstar would donate nearly $100,000 to four Iowa charities that "inspired" her during her time at school. She plans to donate $22,000 to each charity in recognition of the jersey retirement.
"One of my favorite things about Iowa City is the way the community is connected and how everyone supports each other," Clark said in the foundation's statement announcing the donations. "It is something I felt during my time here and is important to me that I stay connected with. I am proud to be a part of each of these organizations’ efforts and the meaningful impact they provide for the people of Iowa."
Clark graduated from Iowa in 2024 after leading the Hawkeyes to two consecutive Final Four runs, setting various college basketball records (both women's and all-time) along the way. She was selected first in that year's WNBA draft by the Fever and led Indiana to its first playoff appearance in seven seasons.