Caitlin Clark Got the Last Laugh After Dijonai Carrington Taunted Fever Fans
The Indiana Fever picked up an important home win against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night, led by Kelsey Mitchell's 23 points and Caitlin Clark's 19 points.
During the game, Sun forward Dijonai Carrington hit a big shot and tried to silence the Fever crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. While backpedaling towards her half of the court on defense, Carrington could be seen putting her finger to her mouth, appearing to shush the fans in Indiana.
Clark wasn't having any of it. She took the ball and attacked the basket, dribbling straight past Carrington's left side and charging to the rim for a quick layup.
Carrington quickly pulled her finger away from her mouth and got into a defensive stance, but it was too little too late, as Clark went left and was able to hit the contested layup off the glass.
Ultimately, it was Clark and Fever fans who got the last laugh on Wednesday night. The 84–80 victory was their fourth win in five games since returning from the Olympic break, as the team improved to 15–16 on the year, very much alive in the WNBA playoff race.