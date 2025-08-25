Caitlin Clark Seen Sharing Sweet Moment With Young Fans During Fever’s Loss to Lynx
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark sat out Sunday night's loss on the road to the Minnesota Lynx as she continues to deal with a groin injury that has kept her on the sidelines since the middle of July. But she was on the bench cheering on her teammates and she also found some time to have fun with some young fans who were sitting nearby.
Clark, who was seen working out with the team before the game, wandered over to the fans during a break in the action and probably made their year by having a brief interaction with them.
What did she tell them? That it would be cool if they wanted to cheer for the Fever instead of the home team.
"Hey, it's OK, you can cheer for us," Clark said with a smile. "Don't cheer for them, cheer for us."
Here's that sweet moment:
The Fever need all the help they can get these days as they've now lost four of their last five games and are clinging to the final playoff spot.
Clark has missed the last 15 games due to her injury but is hoping she can make it back at least for the playoffs, if the Fever are able to make it that far.
Until then she'll be busy helping her team anyway she can, which apparently includes trying to win over new fans.