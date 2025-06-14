Caitlin Clark Made Cool Career History in First Game Back From Injury
There was no rust for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark to shake off in Saturday's game against the New York Liberty, as Clark returned from her quad strain with a vengeance.
Three weeks after Clark and the Fever lost to the defending champs in one of the best games of the season to date, the Fever came out strong against the Liberty in part thanks to Clark's resurgent dominance.
Clark got hot early, firing three straight logo threes in the first quarter and dishing out her signature dimes in her highly anticipated weeks-long return to the court. By the end of the first half, Clark tallied 25 points on 9 of 13 shooting. She was 6 of 9 from beyond the arc and also had five rebounds and three assists.
It marked the highest scoring half of Clark's WNBA career thus far:
Clark is just 10 points shy of tying her WNBA career-high of 35 points, which she recorded against the Dallas Wings in September 2024. She's also just one trey away from tying her career-high number of three-pointers made in a game (seven, which she scored against the Washington Mystics in June 2024).
The Fever are trying to hand New York their first loss of the season and hold a narrow 53-50 lead at the half.