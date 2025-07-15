Caitlin Clark Makes Decision on WNBA Three-Point Contest
After Sabrina Ionescu declared her intentions to participate in the 2025 WNBA Three-Point Contest during All-Star weekend, another one of the league's biggest stars has also entered her name into the ring.
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark announced Tuesday that she would be participating in the event for the first time in her career after opting out of last year's shooting competition, according to ESPN's Alexa Philippou.
Clark hasn't shot at her usual strong percentages this season, making just 37.4% of her field goals and 28.9% of her threes. Still, she's making 2.3 threes per contest which ranks fifth in the WNBA. Last season, she made 3.1 threes per game at a 34.4% clip.
Naturally, Clark will bring plenty of excitement to the event, and she joins a field of sharpshooter that will also consist of Ionescu, Allisha Gray, Sonia Citron and Kelsey Plum.
Clark and the Fever have two games remaining until the All-Star break: Tuesday night against the Connecticut Sun and Wednesday against the New York Liberty. The 23-year-old will hope to heat up from long range before heading into the Three-Point Contest, which is scheduled for Friday, July 18 at Indiana's own Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Clark will be plenty busy during the All-Star festivities, having been selected as a captain of one of the league's two All-Star teams and now also having a go in the Three-Point Contest, where she'll likely be among the favorites to win it all.