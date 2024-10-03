Caitlin Clark Pens Message for Her Fans After Historic Rookie Season in WNBA
Caitlin Clark is officially signing off on her incredible rookie season in the WNBA.
Clark wrote a heartfelt message to her fans on social media Wednesday, exactly one week after the Indiana Fever were eliminated by the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the 2024 WNBA playoffs.
"Thank you to the many people who have supported me as I’ve been able to live my childhood dream," Clark wrote. "I’m filled with gratitude as I reflect on this past year of my life. ... See you all in year two."
In 40 regular-season games, Clark logged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest en route to being crowned the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year. She developed into quite the playmaker, setting the all-time WNBA record for most assists in a single season (337) and single game (19).
Clark also became the first rookie to record a triple-double and did that twice, against the New York Liberty on July 6 and again against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sept. 4.
After a busy calendar year of hoops that began with the Iowa Hawkeyes' run to the national championship and shifted to Indianapolis after she was selected with the No. 1 pick by the Fever, Clark will head into the offseason looking for some well-earned rest and preparing for her second year in the W.