Caitlin Clark Still Makes WNBA History in Fever's Season-Ending Loss to Sun
Caitlin Clark's first trip to the WNBA Playoffs didn't last long, but she still managed to leave her mark on the series after the Indiana Fever were bounced in two games by the Connecticut Sun.
Clark enjoyed a tremendous Game 2, but it wasn't enough to lift the Fever to a win and force a Game 3. Despite the loss, Clark still managed to make WNBA history in Wednesday night's game.
The 22-year-old recorded 25 points, nine assists and six rebounds while converting on three three-pointers. In doing so, she became the first rookie ever to record 25+ points, 5+ assists and 5+ rebounds in a postseason game since Cynthia Cooper did so in 1997, the WNBA's inaugural season.
Clark also became the youngest player to record 25 points and five assists in a game in the WNBA playoffs and recorded the second-most points by a rookie in an elimination game.
Clark's 25 points were the most from any player on either team on Wednesday night, but it wasn't enough to thwart a Sun side that saw five of its seven rotation players score in double digits.
If their second half of the season was any indication of the future, the Fever figure to be playoff mainstays so long as Clark is leading the team. She put forth a valiant effort during her first postseason series, and while she won't be partaking in the second round, she still managed to turn in a historic outing in Game 2.