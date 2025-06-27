Caitlin Clark to Miss Matchup vs. Paige Bueckers, Wings Due to Injury
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark will miss Friday's game against the Dallas Wings with a groin injury, the team announced. This is the second straight game Clark will be forced to sit out after missing the Fever's 85-75 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday.
Fever coach Stephanie White called Clark "day to day" with the injury on Thursday. This will be the seventh game that Clark has missed this season, after previously missing five games due to a quad injury.
Clark's absence will mean that her anticipated matchup against 2025 No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers will have to wait. The two young stars will instead have the opportunity to face each other when the Fever host the Wings on July 13.
Clark, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, is averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game this season. She has recently had some shooting troubles, only making one three-point attempt in her last three games combined.
Clark will have the opportunity to potentially return next when the Fever take on the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday. The Lynx are 12-2 and currently hold the best record in the WNBA.
The Fever are 5-4 with Clark and 2-4 without her so far this season. They are currently 7-8, and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.