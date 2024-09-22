A'ja Wilson Earns Third MVP, Becomes Second WNBA Player to Win Unanimously
Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson won her third WNBA MVP award on Sunday, but this is the first time she earned the honor unanimously.
This is just the second time in WNBA history in which a player became a unanimous MVP. Cynthia Cooper was the unanimous MVP during the league's inaugural season in 1997. Needless to say, Wilson accomplished a difficult feat while earning all 67 first-place votes for MVP.
Wilson was named WNBA MVP during the 2020 and 2022 seasons. She joins Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson as the now fourth WNBA player in history to earn MVP three times in their career. However, Wilson is the first player to win the three MVP honors in her first seven seasons.
Wilson's 2024 campaign was full of grand achievements. She became the first WNBA player to score over 1,000 points in a single season—she finished with 1,021 points. With this, she broke the WNBA scoring record. She also set a WNBA record with 451 rebounds in one season. This WNBA graphic highlights some of her other accomplishments this season.
Napheesa Collier earned 66 of the second-place votes for MVP, while Breanna Stewart, Caitlin Clark and Alyssa Thomas followed her with third, fourth and fifth place votes, respectfully.
The Aces center averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game this season.
The Aces will begin their 2024 defending championship run late on Sunday when they face No. 5 Seattle Storm in the first round of the playoffs.