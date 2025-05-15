Caitlin Clark's NBA 2K25 Rating Revealed, Only Three Players Higher
The 2025 WNBA season is set to tip off on Friday with a slate of three season-opening games set to be played. With the arrival of the new season came some early looks into the NBA 2K ratings for some of the top players in the league.
Among those was Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who earned a 96 overall rating ahead of her second campaign in the league. Only three WNBA players received higher ratings than Clark, including three-time MVP and six-time scoring champion A'ja Wilson, four-time All-Star Napheesa Collier and two-time MVP Breanna Stewart.
Not bad company to be part of.
Wilson is the game's highest-rated player at 98 overall. Stewart and Collier both received ratings of 97, while Clark is just below at 96.
Clark is certainly deserving of her place in the top five. She smashed a multitude of rookie records in 2024 while leading the Fever back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Clark posted season averages of 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds, while shooting 41.7% from the field and 34.4% from three-point range.
Clark and the Fever begin their campaign on Saturday with a matchup against Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith and the Chicago Sky. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. ET.