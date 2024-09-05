Caitlin Clark’s Iconic New Shot Had Fans Making Legendary Comparisons
Caitlin Clark looks to be in prime form late in the regular season ahead of the Indiana Fever’s exciting playoff run, which comes as very bad news for the rest of the WNBA.
Clark logged her second triple-double of her WNBA career to lead the Fever to a 93-86 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday, helping Indiana clinch its seventh victory in the last eight games. Dating back to her freshman season at Iowa, Clark’s teams are now a whopping 19-0 when she records a triple-double.
Clark, who finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, was seemingly everywhere on the court. The rookie superstar delivered a perfect behind-the-back pass to her teammate and buried three-pointers when her team needed it most, but her most dazzling moment may have come early in the game.
In the first quarter, Clark attacked the basket and then stepped back to hit a fadeaway mid-range shot—on one leg.
Here’s another angle.
Fans immediately compared Clark’s smooth fadeaway to that of NBA legends Dirk Nowitzki and Michael Jordan. It was just that good, and it’ll make her much harder to defend come the postseason.