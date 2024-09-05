Caitlin Clark Makes Clear She's Not Satisfied With Fever Just Making the Playoffs
The Indiana Fever secured their place in the WNBA playoffs on Tuesday night, despite not suiting up for a game of their own. At 17–16, the Fever clinched a berth to the postseason, but star rookie Caitlin Clark isn't satisfied with just making it to the playoff bracket.
Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Clark was asked about her expectations for the playoffs after the Fever qualified for the first time since 2017.
Clark was brutally honest, saying that his was always something she expected since being drafted with the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. She also made clear that making it to the playoffs wasn't the end goal, and that more work is to follow.
"It's definitely a big moment for this place, but at the same time I came in with the expectation that this is what's going to happen. For me, this isn't like a party. Yeah, it's great. It's a great accomplishment, but there's so much more left to be done," Clark said.
"Yeah, we made the playoffs. There's six regular season games (left). I'm not just happy to be in the playoffs. I think we're the type of team that can win and advance going one game at a time."
It's been a great month for the Fever, who saw Clark win the WNBA Player of the Month award for the month of August, while coach Christie Sides was named Coach of the Month. Indiana is 6–1 since returning from the Olympic break, and Clark has noticeably stepped up her game. In addition to her Player of the Month award, she was named Player of the Week in the Eastern Conference in back-to-back weeks.
There's still a handful of regular season games left before the Fever take the court in the postseason, seeking out the franchise's first title since 2012. Clark left no doubts as to her goals for the playoffs, making clear that she feels the Fever can truly contend if they take things day by day.