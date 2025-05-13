Caitlin Clark Had Nothing But Praise for Taylor Swift After Watching Chiefs With Her
A long, but memorable offseason has come to an end for Caitlin Clark as her second WNBA season is set to officially this week.
Among the highlights of a busy offseason for Clark was getting the opportunity to watch a Kansas City Chiefs playoff game with superstar Taylor Swift, who invited her to the game. Clark is both a Chiefs fan and a Swiftie, and relished the opportunity to talk football and watch the Chiefs with Swift.
After Clark watched the Chiefs defeat the Houston Texans with Swift, she had nothing but great things to say about the singer-songwriter.
"I think what people don't always realize about people with a certain spotlight, whether it's her, whether it's me, whether it's another professional athlete or a pop star, we're real people," Clark said of Swift to Alexa Philippou of ESPN. "We're just having normal conversations as any other person in Arrowhead Stadium that night. She loves the Chiefs just as much as I do. I'm talking football with her. She loved it, and just like her passion, and honestly, probably one of the sweetest people I've ever been around. And everybody says that when you meet her, but it's really true. She just treats everybody with the same amount of kindness, and her family was great."
Though Clark got to meet Swift and attend a major Chiefs game, she was lowkey about the experience afterward when asked about it by Fever general manager Amber Cox. "I'm like, 'O.K., well, how was the suite with Taylor?' She's like, 'It was really cool, she was really cool.' And then she's just off to her workout. And you're just like, 'Tell me more!' I love that about her," Cox said.
Clark enjoyed several other highlight experiences over the offseason—like attending the Masters—but she primarily spent the months after her rookie season working out and training for this upcoming season. She wants to build off her inaugural campaign, and trained extensively over the offseason to do so. Clark will get the chance to show all the offseason work she put in this Saturday, when the Fever begin the season against the Chicago Sky.