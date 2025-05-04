Fans Went Wild After Caitlin Clark Made a Three to Open Scoring for Fever vs. Brazil
The Indiana Fever struck first during their preseason exhibition against Brazil on Sunday, and who better to open the scoring at Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena than Caitlin Clark?
The Fever got on the board early after Clark drained her first shot of the game, a three-pointer jumper from the top of the key. The crowd erupted after Clark's shot went through the hoop, clearly overjoyed to see the former Hawkeyes star back at her old stomping grounds.
It was certainly a bit of déjà vu for Iowa fans, who witnessed Clark make 548 threes, an NCAA record, during her esteemed collegiate career.
Have a look at Clark's first make of the night, and the reaction from the crowd after she buried the long-range jumper:
Sunday's game marked Clark's first time on the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena since she left Iowa after the 2024 college basketball season. She received an incredibly warm reception when she entered the court for warmups, and an even warmer one after she opened the scoring for the Fever.
After missing the Fever's preseason opener against the Washington Mystics on Saturday, Clark wasted no time getting her shot to fall during Sunday's game in Iowa City.