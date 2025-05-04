Caitlin Clark Got the Loudest Ovation Entering Iowa's Court for Fever Preseason Game
The Indiana Fever made a stop at the University of Iowa for a preseason exhibition against the Brazilian National team on Sunday, and Caitlin Clark received quite the greeting from fans at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Clark, who is making her preseason debut at her old stomping grounds in Iowa City, was met with a huge ovation from fans in the stands when she made her entrance onto the court for warmups. As soon as she was spotted coming out of the tunnel from the locker room, the crowd erupted as they celebrated her return.
It was made immediately clear just how beloved Clark is by Hawkeyes fans, as they raised the roof upon her arrival to the court.
Clark could be seen smiling and her eyes briefly widened as the cheers cascaded from the stands for what can best be described a reception fit for royalty.
Clark, of course, rose to stardom while playing at Iowa, where she led the Hawkeyes to consecutive national championship appearances in 2023 and '24. Naturally, she will be the focal point of the Fever's exhibition game against Brazil, and fans made that clear from the very moment she arrived.