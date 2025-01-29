Caitlin Clark Had Perfect One-Word Reaction to Fever Re-Signing Kelsey Mitchell
The Indiana Fever announced they were bringing back veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell for the 2025 season after her core player designation, and several of the team’s players—including Caitlin Clark—couldn’t contain their excitement about the news.
Mitchell, a two-time WNBA All-Star who ranks as the franchise’s No. 2 scorer in history, will be entering her eighth season with the Fever and her second alongside Clark.
After some in WNBA media predicted that Mitchell would leave the Fever this offseason, Clark and her teammates reacted to Mitchell staying in Indiana:
Clark tagged Mitchell in a post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Duh” along with a heart emoji.
Aliyah Boston also reposted the Fever’s official announcement on X and wrote, “My shaylaaaaa.”
Clark spoke highly of Mitchell last summer, saying that she felt "very fortunate" to play with her.
Mitchell, 29, has served as a cornerstone piece for the Fever since being drafted in 2018, leading the team in scoring in all but two seasons. With the Fever’s dynamic backcourt duo of Clark and Mitchell locked up for at least the 2025 campaign, the team will look to achieve greater playoff success under new coach Stephanie White after getting knocked out in the first round by the Connecticut Sun last year.