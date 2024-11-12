Caitlin Clark Has Powerful Response to Question About Inspiring Young Girls
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has quickly become one of the faces of basketball. As such, she's inspired many young girls who have watched her development from a standout talent at Iowa to becoming one of the premier stars of the WNBA.
During a speaking appearance on a panel at the LPGA's Women's Leadership Summit on Tuesday, Clark was asked about the significance of her platform and her ability to inspire the youth.
"I would say, the young girls that are at our games screaming and having the time of their lives, and you go up to them and they start crying. It's cute, but also I was just in their shoes. You know, however many years ago, I was begging my dad or my mom to take me to whatever sporting event it was. And I was screaming that I wanted to meet the players... because it was so impactful. I wanted to be who they were," said Clark.
"That's the reason that you play, it's not because of the wins and the points you score. It's the amount of joy that you can bring people and the young girls that will one day grow up to hopefully be whatever they want to be," added Clark.
Clark is only 22 years old. She's seen her popularity skyrocket throughout the past few years while helping to put a spotlight on women's basketball. Not long ago, she was in a similar position to the adoring fans who attend Fever games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse rocking her No. 22 jersey. She made clear that she's not taking for granted her ability to serve as an inspiration for those young girls.