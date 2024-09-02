Caitlin Clark Had Funniest Reaction to Getting Pranked in Fever Press Conference
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is usually the one leaving others speechless with her dazzling play on the court. However, the tables were turned in a seemingly run-of-the-mill press conference after the Fever’s 100-93 win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday.
Clark, who finished with 28 points and 12 assists in the win, fielded her wildest question of the WNBA season from a reporter who goes by Scoops Callahan.
Callahan asked, “Caitlin, Caitlin, after giving the Razzmatazz to those Windy City skyscrapers Friday night, what was the biggest wingding game you expected to find today in the shindig against these dynamos from Big D?"
Clark simply had no words. The Fever rookie sat at the table with a bewildered look on her face, and after a few awkward seconds, Indiana’s PR team moved along to the next question.
Fans pointed out on social media that Scoops Callahan was the alias of Tom Gribble, a Dallas-based sports radio host. For nearly two decades, Gribble has made a hilarious name for himself by asking 1920s-style, unintelligible trolling questions to athletes, pranking the likes of Tom Brady, Eli Manning, LeBron James and Aaron Rodgers.
Clark should be so honored to join his list of unsuspecting interviewees, though she seemed just too stunned to speak during the moment.
Following Sunday’s win, the Fever own a winning record (17-16) for the first time this year and are barreling forward into the final month of regular season action with plenty of momentum. Chances are high that Clark fields more playoff-related questions in the future, though this nutty moment from the Fever presser at least added a bit of light-hearted fun to the fiercely competitive WNBA season.