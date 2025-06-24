SI

Caitlin Clark’s Quote on DeWanna Bonner Resurfaces After Rumored Split With Fever

Bonner reportedly has 'no interest' in returning to play for the Fever this year.

Kristen Wong

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) high-flves Indiana Fever forward DeWanna Bonner (25) on Friday, May 30, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Connecticut Sun defeated the Indiana Fever, 85-83.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) high-flves Indiana Fever forward DeWanna Bonner (25) on Friday, May 30, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Connecticut Sun defeated the Indiana Fever, 85-83. / Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
The WNBA received some stunning news Tuesday when it was reported that league veteran DeWanna Bonner could be leaving the Indiana Fever after just nine games with the team.

Bonner has "no interest" in returning to play for the Fever and is expected to part ways with the team this year, according to Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports. Bonner, 37, has not suited up for the Fever since June 10, missing the last four games due to "personal reasons.” She did not travel with the team for Tuesday night's road matchup against the Seattle Storm.

In the wake of reports of Bonner's rumored split with the Fever, Indiana superstar Caitlin Clark's quote about Bonner has resurfaced on social media.

Back in April before the start of the 2025 season, Clark spoke glowingly about the six-time All-Star, who the Fever acquired on a one-year deal in February as part of the team's effort to retool their roster and add more experienced vets to support Clark.

"Just the way she talks and she leads, for me as a second-year point guard, I want to win for her," Clark said, via The Athletic. "This is the end of her career. She deserves it."

"D.B’s been tremendous, and, obviously, not only as a leader. She’s a tremendous basketball player, too,” continued Clark. "She’s won championships. She knows what it is. So when she speaks, everybody listens. I think that’s a piece of the thing we were missing last year."

Clark and Bonner memorably shared a sweet moment in their first WNBA game together, when Bonner became the league's third all-time leading scorer in the Fever's season-opening win. Clark looked happy as ever for her teammate following the victory and showed plenty of support for Bonner on social media afterward, but it now seems like their brief time together on the court is coming to an end.

