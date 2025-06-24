DeWanna Bonner Expected to Part Ways With Fever After Just Nine Games
The Indiana Fever are expected to part ways with one of their marquee offseason acquisitions after just nine games.
According to Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports, the Fever and forward DeWanna Bonner are expected to go their separate ways just a few months after the six-time All-Star signed a one-year deal with the organization.
Bonner started the first three games of the season for Indiana before head coach Stephanie White moved her to a bench role while putting Lexie Hull into the starting lineup. Bonner came off the bench for six games before the team ruled her out of the following four contests due to "personal reasons."
Costabile reports that Bonner has "no interest" in returning to play for the Fever and that the 37-year-old would prefer to land with the Phoenix Mercury or Atlanta Dream, whether via trade or being waived.
In her nine-game stint in Indiana, Bonner averaged career lows with 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while logging just 21.3 minutes per game. Just last season with the Connecticut Sun, she put up 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per night. In her entire 16-year WNBA career, Bonner has never averaged less than 10 points per game.
Bonner was one of the headlining acquisitions the Fever made in the offseason, but things simply haven't worked out for the two-time WNBA champion in Indiana.