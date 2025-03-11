Caitlin Clark Receives High Praise From New Fever Teammate Sophie Cunningham
New Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham shared high praise toward teammate Caitlin Clark as she spoke to the media after arriving at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday.
Cunningham, who was part of a four-team trade that saw her go from the Phoenix Mercury to the Fever in January, gave Clark credit for her impact on basketball.
“She has changed our game in the best possible way and every way," Cunningham told reporters on Tuesday. "I want her to go do her thing and anything she needs from me I’m gonna be here."
Cunningham previously connected with Clark briefly last summer at the WNBA All-Star Game. She was also complimentary of how Clark has handled the pressure and attention that's been on her since she played for Iowa, and hopes to support her new teammate.
“She's just had a lot of pressure on her shoulders," Cunningham said of Clark. "No one’s walked in her footsteps, so it’s really easy to judge and just say things. At the end of the day, we just all need to empower each other and be there for each other. She’s done a lot, and that rookie class, to bring attention to our league and it's needed. That's what we've always wanted. why would we not embrace them and make sure they’re good?"
Cunningham is one of several players the Fever have brought in to bolster their roster around Clark after falling in the first round of the playoffs last season. They have also added Kelsey Mitchell, DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, and Sydney Colson to the team, as well as new head coach Stephanie White.