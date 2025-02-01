New Fever Teammates Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham Chat Courtside in Resurfaced Clip
Caitlin Clark has a new teammate and it's someone she's familiar with.
On Friday, the WNBA was shaken by a blockbuster three-team trade that saw Satou Sabally land with the Phoenix Mercury. The Dallas Wings sent Sabally to Phoenix along with Kalani Brown and the rights to point guard Sevgi Uzun. Dallas is set to receive Ty Harris, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan from the Mercury, and NaLyssa Smith and the No. 8 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft from the Indiana Fever.
As part of the deal, the Fever will land Sophie Cunningham and the No. 19 pick in the 2025 draft from Phoenix.
Cunningham is a 28-year-old shooting guard who will be in her seventh NBA season in 2025. She's also pretty familiar with Clark.
During the 2024 WNBA All-Star game, cameras caught Cunningham and Clark being really friendly with each other.
It would appear Clark and Cunningham know and like each other, which should make building chemistry pretty easy.