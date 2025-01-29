Caitlin Clark Reluctant to Accept NBA Three-Point Contest Invitation for One Reason
Caitlin Clark has told the NBA that she isn’t interested in participating in the three-point contest during All-Star Weekend in February, according to Tom Friend of Sports Business Journal.
Clark said she was “disinclined” to participate in the event, though the league is reportedly still in discussion with Clark’s representatives.
“Sources said Clark is not interested in shooting 3-pointers off of a ball rack,” Friend wrote. “Unless she is persuaded otherwise, she will decline the invitation.”
Clark’s opt-out would deal a painful blow to the NBA as the league was reportedly working over the last few months to bring together Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson for a star-studded three-point contest during All-Star Weekend in February.
However, there is a key caveat, Friend notes: Clark could still accept the contest invitation depending on a few “scenarios.” One would involve Steph Curry participating in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis as a way to return the favor for Ionescu competing against him in last year’s Steph vs. Sabrina three-point contest.
If Clark does end up sitting out of the NBA three-point contest this year, it’ll be a shame for viewers hoping to see four of basketball’s greatest shooters take the court, though the 23-year-old star will no doubt get plenty more chances to participate in the coming years.