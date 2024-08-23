Caitlin Clark’s Sweet Mic’d-Up Moment With Fever Mascot Loved by Fans
Caitlin Clark has become a star for what she can do on the basketball court and she has become beloved by fans for the way she carries herself both on, and off the floor.
If you need another example as to why fans think so highly of her then check out this interaction she had with the team's mascot, Lil Freddy, at last Sunday's game. The mascot only appears at some games and Clark loves when she sees it.
Mics caught Clark sharing a sweet moment with LIl Freddy after the Fever's win over the Storm:
"You know I'm your biggest fan," she said, while crouching down to talk with Lil Freddy.
This is great:
Clark later spoke about meeting Lil Freddy:
Fans loved that mic'd-up moment:
