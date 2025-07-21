SI

Caitlin Clark Made Smart Recruiting Pitch to WNBA Star Who’s About to Be a Free Agent

Andy Nesbitt

Caitlin Clark didn't play in the WNBA All-Star Game due to injury but she still had a lot of fun at the event.
Caitlin Clark didn't play in the WNBA All-Star Game due to injury but she still had a lot of fun at the event. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Caitlin Clark had to sit out the WNBA All-Star Game this past weekend due to her groin injury but the Indiana Fever guard still had a lot of fun hosting the event as her presence was felt everywhere in Indianapolis, including on social media where she didn't hold back from taking a shot at a rival and and also making a smart recruiting pitch to a star player who will be soon be a free agent.

While Clark roasted Kelsey Plum with a six-word message on Instagram, she had a more powerful message for New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu. The four-time All-Star and three-time All-WNBA selection will become an unrestricted free agent this offseaon.

After the All-Star Game, Ionescu posted a photo on Instagram of her sitting with Clark in the locker room, which serves as the Fever's home during the season. Clark commented on the post, saying: "Looking real natural in that locker room."

An Ionescu-Clark pairing in Indiana would be absolutely electric not only for the Fever, but the WNBA as a whole. Will it happen? We'll have to wait and see, but planting the seed early was a brilliant move by Clark.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/WNBA