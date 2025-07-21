Caitlin Clark Made Smart Recruiting Pitch to WNBA Star Who’s About to Be a Free Agent
Caitlin Clark had to sit out the WNBA All-Star Game this past weekend due to her groin injury but the Indiana Fever guard still had a lot of fun hosting the event as her presence was felt everywhere in Indianapolis, including on social media where she didn't hold back from taking a shot at a rival and and also making a smart recruiting pitch to a star player who will be soon be a free agent.
While Clark roasted Kelsey Plum with a six-word message on Instagram, she had a more powerful message for New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu. The four-time All-Star and three-time All-WNBA selection will become an unrestricted free agent this offseaon.
After the All-Star Game, Ionescu posted a photo on Instagram of her sitting with Clark in the locker room, which serves as the Fever's home during the season. Clark commented on the post, saying: "Looking real natural in that locker room."
An Ionescu-Clark pairing in Indiana would be absolutely electric not only for the Fever, but the WNBA as a whole. Will it happen? We'll have to wait and see, but planting the seed early was a brilliant move by Clark.