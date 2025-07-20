Caitlin Clark Roasted Kelsey Plum With Six-Word Message on Instagram
Caitlin Clark vs. Kelsey Plum feels like it's becoming quite the WNBA rivalry and that only heated up over the weekend at the WNBA All-Star Game, which was held in Indianapolis.
Clark didn't play in the game due to injury but her presence was felt throughout the weekend as she was at all the events and had some fun partying with other players.
One place where her presence apparently wasn't felt was at a players meeting before the game where they decided to wear "Pay us what you owe us" shirts during warmups. Plum shared that news when she took a jab at Clark during her postgame interview.
Later after the game Plum posted a photo on Instagram celebrating the festivities in Indy with the caption: "What a weekend."
Clark then replied to it with this message: "Thank u for the Nike ad."
Plum is an Under Armour athlete while Clark is sponsored by Nike. She seemed to enjoy seeing the swoosh in the background of Plum's photo.
The level of pettiness in this Plum-Clark rivalry seems to be only rising, which will make the next time they face each other on the court even more intriguing. Clark's Fever are set to face Plum's Sparks in Los Angeles on August 5.
What a weekend, indeed.