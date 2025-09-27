Caitlin Clark Sacrificed High School HOF Ceremony to Stay With Fever for Playoff Game
Although Caitlin Clark isn't on the court for her Fever over their playoff run, she's been there every step of the way.
That's usual for such a big part of a franchise, but the star guard had to miss a big honor to attend Indiana's Game 3 in their WNBA semifinals series against the Aces Friday. Clark was set to get inducted into her alma mater Dowling Catholic High School's Hall of Fame Friday, however she chose to remain with the Fever according to a report from the Indianapolis Star's Chloe Peterson.
Per Peterson, Clark's high school in West Des Moines, Iowa, planned the ceremony ahead of the school's homecoming football game where the Fever superstar and six others would be inducted. Clark has been sidelined since July 15 as she's dealt with a quad issue and two groin injuries before she was shut down for the year just ahead of the regular season's conclusion. Fever general manager Amber Cox noted that time was not on Clark or the team's side, but Indiana is "looking forward" to having their star guard back to start next season.
The Fever are in the midst of a postseason run sans Clark amid a myriad of other injuries. They still found a way to upset the Dream in the first round after winning a decisive Game 3 on a huge game from Kelsey Mitchell.
Indiana dropped Friday's game against the Aces 84-72 to fall behind 2-1 in the best-of-five series. The Fever now face elimination and need to rattle off two wins in a row to earn a trip to the WNBA Finals.