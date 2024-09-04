Caitlin Clark’s One-Word Answer to Season Goals Resurfaces After Fever Clinch Playoffs
The Indiana Fever just earned a playoff berth for the first time in eight years, an impressive feat that most players on the team stated as their goal for the 2024 WNBA season.
But not Caitlin Clark.
On Wednesday, the Fever social team unveiled on Instagram what each player wrote as their season goals back in May, and Clark’s answer was hilariously different from the rest.
The rookie wrote “Smile” and added a drawn-out smiley face for good measure.
Fans loved Clark’s sense of humor.
The Fever have won six of their last seven games coming out of the Olympic break to improve to 17-16 despite starting 0-5. The last time Indiana finished with a record above .500 was in 2015, when the team lost to the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA finals.
With Clark heating up at the perfect time, the Fever could potentially clinch their first WNBA title since 2012, though they enter the playoff field as underdogs compared to the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces and the currently No. 1-ranked New York Liberty.
Regardless of how deep Indiana goes in the postseason, Fever players could take a page out of Clark’s book and simply “smile,” knowing that they got this far against unlikely odds.