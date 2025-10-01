Caitlin Clark Shares Hopeful Message After Fever Miss Out on WNBA Finals
The Fever ended their magical playoff run Tuesday night with a Game 5 loss to the Aces in their WNBA semifinal series. Caitlin Clark knows it's hardly the end of the road for Indiana.
The Fever entered the postseason as the No. 6 seed and battled their way to the semifinals to force a fifth game against the two-time champion Aces in Las Vegas. As fate would have it, injuries struck Indiana again as leading scorer Kelsey Mitchell left the game in the third quarter due to cramping and was ruled out for the rest of the contest.
Indiana couldn't quite complete the comeback victory after that and lost to the Aces, 107-98, in an overtime thriller. Afterward, Clark posted a heartfelt message on X (formerly known as Twitter):
"So much to be proud. shoutout the fans for staying with us all year," Clark wrote, adding lots of heart emojis.
The Fever already defied the odds by making it this far in the playoffs, having seen five of their players—including Clark—suffer unfortunate season-ending injuries. Assuming Clark rests up and takes care of her nagging groin injury this offseason, next year should be even better for the Fever, who have clinched a postseason berth in each of Clark's two pro seasons so far.