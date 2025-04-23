Caitlin Clark Showed Off Her Arm Throwing T-Shirts at Pacers-Bucks Playoff Game
Even when WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark isn't in the gym, she's still finding ways to work out.
The Indiana Fever guard was in the house for the Indiana Pacers' playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, but she wasn't in her usual VIP box. Instead, she was seen on the court during a break in action in the second quarter throwing t-shirts to giddy fans.
Clark was joined by several of her Fever teammates including the newly re-signed Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston as they helped hype up the crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for an exciting Game 2 of the series:
Who needs a cannon when you have Clark's arm?
Clark was also seen sharing a funny moment with a ref as she walked off the court:
Clark has been a fairly regular fixture at Pacers home games since the end of the WNBA season supporting Tyrese Haliburton and Co., with Indiana looking to build off of last year's Eastern Conference Finals trip. Clark is set to enter Year 2 in the W this May in hopes of chasing a championship herself.