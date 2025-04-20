Caitlin Clark Shares Sweet Jumbotron Moment With Fever Coach's Kids at Pacers-Bucks
Star Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was in the house when the Pacers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of their playoff series on Saturday, and she may have stolen the show when she grabbed two of her coach's kids for a sweet jumbotron moment.
At one point during the game the camera panned to Clark chilling in a suite and she then motioned for two kids—those of Fever head coach Stephanie White and ESPN's Lisa Salters—to join her in the frame. Both looked very excited to be included, and one was even wearing a Clark jersey.
To make the whole thing even sweeter, White was on the call for the game on Saturday and likely watching the interaction while down on the court.
Watch that below:
The Pacers ultimately dominated the Bucks 117–98 despite a 36-point performance from Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Could CC be the good luck charm they need for a big Game 2?
Hopefully she'll be in the house then, as well, with tip-off slated for Tuesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET.