Video of Caitlin Clark Signing Autograph for Two-Week-Old Baby Is Too Wholesome
Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark has fans of all ages—including those who aren't quite big enough to dribble a basketball.
During a charity event Thursday in Indianapolis, Clark met a couple of Fever fans asking for quite the unique autograph—on the onesie of a baby who was born just two weeks ago.
"So cute," Clark said before signing the autograph.
Technically, that wasn't the youngest fan Clark has signed an autograph for in the early days of her WNBA career. While attending an Indiana Pacers game back in April, a fan asked Clark to sign an ultrasound. She did so without even hesitating.
Clark has done nothing but grow her stardom as a WNBA rookie. In 26 games this season, Clark is averaging 17.1 points, 8.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 32.7% from three-point range. In her final game before the monthlong Olympic break, Clark scored 24 points and shattered the WNBA's all-time single-game record for assists with 19 in a loss to the Dallas Wings.
Clark and the Fever officially return from the Olympic break on Friday for a matchup against the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.